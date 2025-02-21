Shift in Trump's demands from Ukraine: rare earth metals no longer in focus Friday, February 21, 2025 3:00:00 PM

In an ongoing diplomatic saga, the US is reportedly setting its sights on Ukraine's infrastructure and energy assets, superseding previous mineral interests.

Tensions persist as negotiations between Ukraine and the US gear up over a mineral agreement that sees Washington revising terms and presenting Kyiv with fresh demands, reports Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Honcharenko on Telegram.

According to Honcharenko, the US allegedly realized Ukraine lacks significant reserves of rare earth metals and now demands resources like infrastructure, gas transportation systems, and nuclear power plants as repayment for military assistance. His claims await confirmation.

As Bloomberg reports, both Kyiv and Washington aim to finalize the agreement by this week. Previous drafts, flatly rejected by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, spurred intense frustration within the Trump administration, leading to pressure tactics, including threats and coercion.

In a recent update dated February 21, American media has indicated that Washington issued a revised document, reflecting some of Zelensky’s conditions, though details remain undisclosed for now.

