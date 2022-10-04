Shoygu: more than 200 thousand people conscripted to Russian army since the beginning of mobilization Tuesday, October 4, 2022 11:30:18 AM

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoygu said that more than 200 thousand people have joined the armed forces of the Russian Federation as part of partial mobilization.

"In accordance with the decree of the President of the Russian Federation, partial mobilization has been carried out in the country since September 21. To date, more than 200,000 people have joined the Armed Forces," he said, adding that the training of the newly conscripted is carried out at 80 training sites and six training centers.

Shoygu also said that the current Russian conscripts after demobilization will go home, and "those recruited in the autumn conscription will be sent to units which are not part of the special operation."

Earlier, the representative of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine,Andriy Yusov, said that over the past few weeks, the "hot lines" of the Ukrainian initiative "I want to live", which provides a set of procedures for the Russian military how to surrender, received more than 2 thousand calls from Russian soldiers.

Share

Comments

Please visit out Twitter account for updates on the situation in Ukraine.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.