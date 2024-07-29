Significant Russian casualties reported in Mali as private military operations face setbacks Monday, July 29, 2024 10:45:11 PM

Russian forces have reportedly been present in Mali since at least 2021, according to journalists. Following Yevgeny Prigozhin's death, the newly-formed African Corps is under the supervision of Deputy Defense Minister Yunus-Bek Yevkurov.

Russia has sustained significant casualties in overseas missions involving private military companies, excluding operations in Ukraine, reported the Russian outlet Agentstvo. Novosti.

On July 29, Russian media confirmed a major defeat of Russian mercenaries during a clash with Tuareg rebels, who are fighting for the secession of northern Mali and the creation of the state of Azawad. Though often reported as a "Wagner PMC operation," the missions in Mali are supervised by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Mercenaries reportedly died after a sandstorm enabled Tuareg forces to bolster their numbers to 1,000. The battle took place in Tinzaouten, a region on the Mali-Algeria border. However, the exact number of Russian casualties remains unclear.

The Azawad Movement Coordination Council claimed dozens of Wagner mercenaries were killed, several armored vehicles were destroyed or captured, and a helicopter was downed.

Meanwhile, Mali’s Armed Forces reported two deaths and ten injuries. BBC stated that at least 82 Wagner fighters were killed. Telegram channel "Rybar," linked to Russia’s Ministry of Defense, reported that the convoy consisted of roughly 70 troops, with losses "barely reaching a couple of dozen."

Among the dead was Nikita Fedyanin, an administrator for the Grey Zone channel. Furthermore, Anton Yelizarov, known as "Lotus" and considered one of Prigozhin's successors, was allegedly on the battlefield. However, blogger Boris Rozhin from Colonelcassad channel reported that Yelizarov was captured and later exchanged.

Denis Korotkov, a journalist from the "Dossier Center" who has extensively covered Wagner Group, said the situation in Mali remains unclear.

"What 'Wagner's unloading’ has shared this time can hardly be taken seriously, especially given the lack of heavy weaponry on both sides, judging by available footage," Korotkov stated.

Moreover, the chain of command for the Mali operation is unknown.

"With the African Corps, overseen by the Ministry of Defense, managing African projects on one side and reports suggesting that Mr. Yelizarov, aka 'Lotus,' was commanding, now allegedly under the Russian Guard, it's becoming too many different management entities involved," Korotkov commented on The Breakfast Show.

Journalists confirmed the presence of Russian forces in Mali since at least 2021. The African Corps, formed post-Prigozhin, is under Deputy Defense Minister Yevkurov’s oversight.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian intelligence responded to queries about whether they assisted the Tuareg rebels. They labeled the Tuareg operation "highly successful" and predicted continued negative repercussions for Russia.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.