Six Russian regions attacked by drones Friday, June 28, 2024 10:03:22 AM

Russian air defences intercepted and destroyed 12 UAVs overnight on Friday, June 28, in Bryansk Oblast, nine in Smolensk Oblast, two in Kursk Oblast, and one each in Voronezh and Rostov Oblasts, the Russian Ministry of Defence reported.

Bryansk Oblast Governor Alexander Bogomaz reported on his Telegram channel that six UAVs were shot down over Karachevsky District, in addition to drones brought down over Navlinsky, Suzemsky, Trubchevsky districts and Bryansk city.

According to Bogomaz, the attack on the regional centre resulted in damage to the roof of an administrative building.

Smolensk Oblast Governor Vasily Anokhin said that nine Ukrainian kamikaze drones attempted to attack a military facility in the Pochinok district.

He stated there were no casualties and no destruction as a result of the attack.

Tambov Oblast Governor Maxim Egorov also reported an overnight UAV attack.

A drone fell on an oil depot in the Michurinsky municipal district, causing a fire that was eventually contained.

According to the governor, there were no casualties.

