Slovak government approves delivery of 13 MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine Friday, March 17, 2023 10:30:00 AM

The Slovak government has agreed to hand over to Ukraine 13 MiG-29 fighter jets, as well as air defense systems, announced at a press conference the Prime Minister of Slovakia, Eduard Heger.

"Today, the government unanimously approved an international agreement on the delivery of MiGs and parts for Kub air defense systems to Ukraine," Heger said.

“Slovak government has just approved sending 13 MiG-29s to Ukraine! Promises must be kept. When

Zelensky asked for more weapons including fighter jets, I said we’ll do our best. Glad others are doing the same. Military aid is the key to ensure Ukraine can defend itself and the entire Europe against Russia,” the Slovak Prime Minister later wrote on Twitter.

Bratislava will receive 900 million euros in subsidies from the NATO countries for the purchase of new military aircraft.

Heger has not provided the timing for the delivery of these fighter jets to Ukraine has not been provided.

A day earlier, the delivery of the first four MiG-29 fighter jets to Kyiv was confirmed by Polish President Andrzej Duda.

The MiG-29 is a 4th generation multirole fighter jet. At the beginning of Russia’s full-scale aggression, Ukraine had more than fifty aircraft of this fighter jets in service.

In the summer of 2022, with the help of the United States, the Ukrainian military integrated American AGM-88 HARM anti-radar missiles into their MiG-29.

Share

Comments

Please visit out Twitter account for updates on the situation in Ukraine.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.