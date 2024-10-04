Slovak PM Fico advocates for renewed Russia ties post-Ukraine conflict Friday, October 4, 2024 5:10:52 PM

Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico has expressed a desire to reestablish relations with Russia after the conflict in Ukraine concludes. According to reports from Spravy, Fico emphasized the necessity of economic restoration and normalized diplomacy with Russia, highlighting the mutual need between the European Union and the Russian Federation.

Fico affirmed, “If the war ends during this government’s mandate, I will do everything possible to restore economic and normal relations with the Russian Federation. The European Union needs Russia, just as Russia needs the European Union. Maintaining friendly relations with Ukraine will also be crucial for us.”

In addition to his comments on Russia, Fico supported the idea of continuing the transit of Russian raw materials through Ukraine to Europe. He noted that an increasing number of politicians now advocate for compromises regarding Ukraine.

It's worth recalling that back in September, Slovakia’s Foreign Minister, Juraj Blanár, voiced support for Ukraine's aspirations of EU membership but stated differing views concerning NATO membership. As Blanár pointed out, this could potentially create new conflicts.

Czech Republic President Petr Pavel mentioned the need for Kyiv to acknowledge that some territories might remain under Russia's control. His perspective asserts that neither Ukraine nor Russia should expect to achieve their ultimate objectives in the ongoing war, as noted in his comments about the growing weariness across Europe regarding the protracted 19-month conflict.

