Slovak PM Fico criticizes Ukrainian policy during Moscow visit, warns of risks to energy supply

In a surprising diplomatic maneuver, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has made his way to Moscow, ostensibly to discuss the ongoing situation concerning Ukraine. This move comes even as President-elect Donald Trump claims Russian President Vladimir Putin seeks a meeting with him over Ukraine-related negotiations.

However, while the American leader focuses on peace negotiations, Fico appears primarily concerned with securing Slovakia's gas supplies and negotiating prices rather than ending hostilities. The Slovak leader is reportedly crafting a proposal to ensure the continued flow of Russian pipeline gas through Ukraine despite the ongoing conflict.

Fico’s, which took place on December 22, included Fico voicing complaints about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, particularly regarding the halted supply of Russian gas to Slovakia after January 1, 2025. After the meeting, Putin provided no official comments, but Fico shared the outcomes of the Kremlin visit on his Facebook page.

Fico emphasized that his trip was driven by Zelensky's refusal to continue the transit of Russian gas to Slovakia through Ukraine beyond 2025. The Slovak Prime Minister stated that all European Union leaders were informed about his planned visit to Moscow as early as December 20. Additionally, Fico expressed concerns over Kyiv’s push for sanctions against Russia's nuclear program, claiming that such actions could jeopardize electricity production at Slovakia's nuclear power stations. According to Fico, the Kremlin remains willing to continue gas supply through Ukrainian routes.

The meeting with Putin was reportedly extensive, covering topics from the situation in Ukraine to Slovak-Russian relations. On the evening of the talks, the Kremlin’s press office confirmed the meeting had concluded, though no joint statements were issued.

The current contract allowing Russian gas transit via Ukraine to the European Union is set to expire on December 31, 2024. Despite persistent tensions and wartime activities that include the Ukrainian military seizing a key gas distribution point at Sudzha, both Russia and Ukraine have so far honored the agreement. However, Ukraine has announced plans to halt gas flows starting January 1, 2025, in the absence of a new contractual agreement, a stance supported by the European Commission.

Slovakia maintains it cannot do without Russian gas, perhaps overlooking the capacity of existing infrastructure. Despite having the technical means to access gas through alternative routes—like the pipeline inaugurated from Poland in 2022—Fico remains focused on cheaper Russian supplies. With the upcoming cessation of the gas contract between Ukraine's Naftogaz and Russia's Gazprom stressful for Fico, he is exploring alternatives, reportedly finding an ally in Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

A potential strategy mentioned involves switching the contractual site of ownership transference for the gas from Slovakia's border back to Sudzha. This would allow Ukraine to forge transit contracts with various European entities, continuing the supply under different legal titles. As Fico and Orban align on this issue, their negotiations could secure an arrangement wherein both continue profitable energy and chemical trades within the EU using the cost-efficient Russian supplies.

This diplomatic web unfolds against the backdrop of recent talks cited between President Putin and Azeri officials about utilizing gas labeled as Azerbaijani for transit to Europe, adding fog to the origins and national tags of the gas. These discussions may provide a window for a gas nationality swap.

As international observers focus on these interlinked negotiations, attention also hovers over the intriguing geopolitical concessions that might be offered in this energy exchange. The suggestions imply potential moves by Fico and Orban to delay or veto Ukraine's efforts to join NATO and the EU. Amidst these intertwining business and political interests, Slovakia's warming ties with Putin's administration are under heavy scrutiny from EU partners, who have openly pledged to back a peaceful resolution to the Ukrainian conflict.

