Slovak PM Fico seeks extension of Russian gas transit through Ukraine Saturday, October 5, 2024 8:20:59 PM

As Slovakia braces for potential disruptions in oil and gas deliveries from Ukraine in early 2025, Prime Minister Robert Fico has launched efforts to persuade Kyiv to maintain transit of Russian gas, according to a report by Aktuality. Fico underlined that Slovakia does not stand in the way of Ukraine’s ambition to join the European Union.

In a high-stakes initiative aimed at averting energy supply challenges, Fico plans to use a joint government meeting between Slovakia and Ukraine on October 7 to convince Ukrainian authorities of the importance of maintaining this critical energy flow. Despite his efforts, Fico admits uncertainty about reaching a definitive solution: "We will work on convincing our Ukrainian partners to utilize their energy infrastructure for the import of gas and oil into Western Europe," he stated. Fico believes Ukraine might find the continued use of existing systems essential for exporting its gas reserves westwards: "If they want to keep the infrastructure, they must use it," remarked the Slovak leader.

Adding a diplomatic layer to his energy concerns, Fico reiterated Bratislava's support for Ukraine's EU membership aspirations, expecting Kyiv to act "reasonably and responsibly". He criticized any underutilization of the Slovakia-Ukraine transit systems, which facilitate chargeable energy transport.

These concerns gain urgency as the "Druzhba" oil pipeline, a vital artery for Russian oil to Slovakia, the Czech Republic, and Hungary, ceases operations on January 1, 2025. Meanwhile, European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson has indicated that the EU is prepared to completely cut Russian gas transit through Ukraine once the current contract concludes in December 2024.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.