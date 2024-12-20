Slovak PM Fico warns of retaliation if Ukraine stops Russian gas transit Friday, December 20, 2024 1:00:28 PM

Robert Fico, the Prime Minister of Slovakia, has issued a stern warning to Ukraine, threatening "retaliatory measures" should Kyiv decide to stop the transit of Russian natural gas to Europe. Fico, whose country remains heavily reliant on Russian energy, expressed concern over the potential material damage to Slovakia's economy.

Official Bratislava will consider "retaliatory measures" if Kyiv ceases the flow of natural gas from Russia to Europe, as reported by Bloomberg, citing a statement from Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico. The controversial Slovak leader expressed surprise at President Zelensky's firm refusal to allow the transit following their discussions at a summit held in Brussels. During the meeting, Fico proposed alternatives, such as changing the ownership of the gas before it enters Ukrainian territory, but Ukraine's President dismissed this as mere "games."

Slovakia is among the few European nations still dependent on Russian gas, a factor that led Fico to highlight the financial implications and assert that Kyiv has no right to "damage the economic interests of an EU member state." He stated that if Ukraine does not allow the transit to continue through its territory, Bratislava might raise the issue of "retaliatory measures" against Kyiv right before Christmas.

Earlier, Prime Minister Robert Fico claimed to have found a "solution" for the continuation of gas transit through Ukraine. Additionally, companies from four European countries have approached the EU leadership, urging them to reach an agreement to extend the gas transit through Ukraine.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.