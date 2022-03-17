Slovakia confirms it is ready to send its only S-300 air defense system to Ukraine Thursday, March 17, 2022 3:00:00 PM

Slovakia is ready to send the only Soviet-made S-300 air defense system that it has in its possession to Ukraine, provided that it receives a replacement, said Slovakia’s Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad at a joint press conference with the US Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, reports the news outlet Aktuality.

Slovakia is one of only three NATO member countries that use the S-300 defense system. It has asked for guarantees that it will receive an immediate replacement if it sends S-300 missile systems to Ukraine.

"We are ready to give the Ukrainians the S-300 anti-air missile system. But only if we have a replacement. However, there may be a gap here," Nad said.

He added that Slovakia, first of all, needs to protect its own airspace, and only then can this possibility be considered. Slovakia has only one S-300 system.

It was reported earlier that Slovakia had tentatively agreed to provide Ukraine with the S-300 air defense system to protect against Russian airstrikes.

Slovakia may receive a US-made Patriot anti-aircraft missile system as a replacement for its S-300

Share

Comments

Please visit out Twitter account for updates on the situation in Ukraine.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.