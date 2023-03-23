Slovakia delivers first 4 MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine Thursday, March 23, 2023 12:00:50 PM

Slovakia has handed over the first four MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, reported Slovakia’s Defense Minister Jaroslav Naď on Facebook.

"Many thanks to all the teams involved for their fantastic professional work. Slovakia stands on the right side and with this gesture we will go down in history as a country that responded to the request for help in a timely manner," the Minister wrote.

According to Naď, the transfer of the fighter jets was carried out by Ukrainian pilots in coordination with the Slovak Air Force and other bodies that helped provided the necessary documentation and ensured the safety of the transfer.

The remaining aircraft will be delivered to Ukraine gradually in the coming weeks.

Slovakia's defense minister said his government would continue to help save innocent lives.

"We are doing the right thing because it is Russia that invaded Ukraine, Russia is in Ukraine and the war will end when Russia withdraws its troops," he added.

At the end of last year, Slovakia expressed its readiness to provide the Ukrainian Armed Forces with MiG-29 fighters.

These fighter jets will help Ukrainian military to counter the Russian Kalibr cruise missiles. They will strengthen Ukraine’s air defense and offensive capabilities.

