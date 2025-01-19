Slovakia's PM threatens to block EU aid to Ukraine over gas dispute Sunday, January 19, 2025 10:30:32 AM

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has made headlines with his threat to veto further European Union financial aid to Ukraine. The announcement came in response to Ukraine's decision to halt the transit of Russian gas. Fico expressed this bold stance in a Facebook video statement, emphasizing his role as Slovakia's prime minister and not, as he put it, a "Ukrainian servant."

The gas transit, critical to European energy supply, came to a standstill on January 1, 2025, at 7:00 a.m. Kyiv time. This decision sparked Fico's ire and led to his criticism of opposition lawmakers from the "Progressive Slovakia" party for "kissing the ring" of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Fico expressed particular discontent over these politicians' pledges to support Ukraine's path toward NATO membership.

In mid-January, a Slovak parliamentary delegation led by opposition figure Michal Simecka met with Zelensky in Kyiv. After the talks, Zelensky noted that he anticipated one Slovak leader, but another arrived instead. Fico has stated that his government will never support Ukraine's NATO bid, citing fears of igniting World War III. Furthermore, he's vowed to prevent Slovak military engagement in Ukraine, opposing any action against Russia.

Previously, Fico extended an invitation to Zelensky to discuss these tensions along the Slovak-Ukrainian border, though the meeting has yet to take place.

In January, Fico secured assurances from Moscow for the continued supply of Russian gas. . Slovakia is set to receive its gas via Hungary and the TurkStream pipeline, signaling a nuanced shift in the energy dynamics of the region.

