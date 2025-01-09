Slovakian PM Fico blames Kyiv for €1.5 billion loss amid energy talks with Moscow Thursday, January 9, 2025 11:48:04 AM

Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico has reported that his country has lost €1.5 billion due to actions by Kyiv. Despite this, he assures that Moscow remains willing to supply gas to Europe, if not for Ukrainian resistance. Fico stated that he received guarantees from the Kremlin that Slovakia would still receive Russian gas.

It turns out Slovakia can obtain the necessary fuel without using the pipeline through Ukraine, sourcing it via Hungary and the "Turkish Stream". Speaking about the agreements with Moscow and Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as the "great fault" of the EU and Ukraine, Fico expressed his views in a Facebook video.

During his recent visit to Moscow, Fico negotiated with Russia for gas supplies, aiming to secure resources for at least domestic consumers. Although specific details weren't disclosed, including volumes or pricing, he emphasized avoiding gas price hikes. "The main reason I went to Moscow was to secure gas for Slovakia's internal consumption without raising prices. I wanted Russia's assurance on continuing gas supplies through Ukraine and Slovakia to the West, and the answer was positive—the Russian side has always been a reliable energy supplier," Fico declared on Facebook.

Fico vocally criticized the European Union for supporting Ukraine, accusing Ukraine of causing Slovakia to lose €1 billion due to increased gas prices and an additional €500 million from previously earned transit fees for Russian gas into the EU. He also claimed Kyiv's actions are leading to a further €70 billion loss for the EU. Meanwhile, Reuters cited information from Slovakia's gas system operator, Eustream. The company announced that fuel will arrive not through Ukraine but via the pipeline branch from Hungary through the "Turkish Stream".

Notably, the European gas routes map, published on Entsog's website, shows that Slovakia indeed has options besides Ukraine for receiving gas. Previously, Slovakia received Russian gas through Ukraine. The gas transit stopped on December 31, 2024, confirmed by President Volodymyr Zelensky, who noted this would reduce Moscow's war funding.

Fico opposed this move, asserting that Ukraine had no right to halt gas supply and reject new transit agreements, prompting his visit to Russia for discussions with Putin. Without official statements confirming any agreements post-meeting, Fico later vanished but released a video criticizing Ukraine, which was reportedly recorded in a costly Vietnamese hotel.

In response, President Zelensky addressed Fico’s actions and remarks about the "second energy front" opened by Russia and Slovakia.

