Some Ukrainian F-16s will inevitably be lost, warns U.S. Army Colonel: not a game-changing silver bullet

Robert Hamilton, a retired U.S. Army Colonel and professor at the War College, cautioned that the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) will inevitably lose some Western-supplied F-16 fighter jets. In an interview with Liga.net, Hamilton emphasized that these multirole aircraft can both support ground troops and engage enemy aviation.

"Obviously, calculations must take into account the capabilities of Russian air defenses—both ground-based and aircraft, as well as their effective ranges," he remarked. "Ukraine will inevitably lose some F-16s. This is war. It is unreasonable to believe that none will be shot down."

While Hamilton acknowledged that these jets will significantly benefit Ukraine's defense forces, he cautioned that they are not a "silver bullet that will change the game."

It is noteworthy that in late July, Western media reported that Ukraine had already received its first six F-16 fighter jets. Moreover, these jets have already embarked on their first combat missions in the country. However, the Ukrainian Air Force has yet to comment on this.

It is known that these aircraft will face certain limitations on the battlefield—they will have to remain “40 kilometers or more” from the front line.

