South Korea calls North Korean soldiers deployed to Russia 'mercenary cannon fodder' Thursday, October 24, 2024 1:58:00 PM

South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun has called North Korean soldiers allegedly in Russia "mercenary cannon fodder". He accused North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un of selling his army for an "illegal aggressive war," Yonhap News Agency reported.

"When troops are sent overseas, they usually follow the chain of command of their country and proudly fulfill their duties under their uniform and flag. But North Korean soldiers disguise themselves in Russian uniforms and operate under Russian command without any operational authority," the agency quoted the South Korean minister as saying.

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yong, meanwhile, stated that his country’s authorities are considering all options in response to reports of North Korean military personnel allegedly being sent to Russia. "All the options for what we can do are on the table. It depends on how Russia responds, what North Korea receives in exchange, and to what extent North Korea will support Russia," said the minister.

"I don't think we can just sit idly by until this becomes a direct threat to our security," Cho Tae-yong added.

According to South Korean intelligence, North Korea has already sent 3,000 troops to Russia, where they are reportedly being prepared to be deployed in the war against Ukraine. The U.S. administration also reported it has reliable information about North Korean soldiers being in Russia, though their exact activities remain to be determined, noted U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Meanwhile, U.S. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner has urged the White House to consider taking "direct military measures" in response to the possible deployment of North Korean soldiers to Russia. "The Biden-Harris Administration must clearly state that the involvement of North Korean troops in this conflict represents a red line for the United States," Turner's statement read.

Turner indicated that if the reports about North Korean troop deployment to Russia are confirmed, the U.S. "must seriously consider the option of taking direct military action against North Korean forces" . Previously, White House advisor John Kirby stated that U.S. authorities are closely monitoring the situation and contemplating a possible response should reports about North Korean troops being sent to participate in the Ukraine conflict be confirmed.

"This would showcase an unprecedented level of direct military cooperation between Russia and North Korea, which would have security implications for both Europe and the Indo-Pacific region," the White House advisor noted. He also highlighted that Russia’s cooperation with North Korean military personnel "violates numerous U.N. Security Council resolutions."

The Kremlin has labeled the information about North Korean military deployment in the war against Ukraine as conflicting.

"We see a lot of contradictory information; South Koreans say one thing, then the Pentagon reports not having confirmation of such statements, so there is a lot of contradictory information. Perhaps it should be viewed as such," said Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov to journalists on October 21.

North Korea, in turn, on the same day denied statements about sending its soldiers to Russia to partake in the war against Ukraine, asserting these accusations aim to "undermine North Korea’s reputation and legitimate and friendly relations between two sovereign states".

Meanwhile, on October 24, the Russian State Duma ratified a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty between the Russian Federation and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

As reported by Interfax, the treaty was signed in Pyongyang on June 19, 2024, to deepen partnership and strategic cooperation. "The treaty fully reflects the current geopolitical situation and elevates Russia-North Korea relations to a new - allied level," stated Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the State Duma’s International Affairs Committee.

