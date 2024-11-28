South Korea denies Ukraine's arms request amid legal and geopolitical concerns Thursday, November 28, 2024 1:00:01 PM

A Ukrainian delegation led by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov recently arrived in South Korea seeking to negotiate an arms deal, only to be turned down, reports the news outlet news comes SBS.

Reports indicate that Ukraine intended to purchase the weaponry, not to seek them as free aid. Kyiv's requests included Cheongung anti-aircraft missile systems, other air defense systems, tanks, artillery units, and ammunition. Umerov met with President Yoon Suk-yeol and Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun. The South Korean officials referenced domestic laws that prohibit weapons deliveries to active conflict zones and issued a call for Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine. There's also information that Seoul’s export commitments to other countries and its production schedules for already ordered weapons are lined up through 2030.

Concerning ammunition, Ukraine suggested buying just the charges, but South Korean authorities also rejected this proposal. SBS reports that several private arms manufacturers were willing to sell their products to Ukraine, but government restrictions prevented them. Furthermore, Seoul is taking into account the stance of newly elected President Trump, who promised a swift resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.