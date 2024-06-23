South Korea poised to arm Ukraine if Russia transfers weapons to North Korea: Seoul sets clear 'red line' Sunday, June 23, 2024 10:30:13 AM

If Moscow crosses the "red line" by transferring technology to North Korea, South Korea will unhesitatingly support Ukraine and provide its full arsenal of lethal weapons.

Chang Ho Jin, South Korea's National Security Advisor, outlined the conditions under which Ukraine would receive weapons during his appearance on the KBS television program. He emphasised that the transfer of arms to Ukraine would be directly contingent on similar actions by Russia, which plans to transfer technology and high-precision weapons to North Korea.

"The boundary for South Korea is if Russia provides high-precision weapons or technologies to North Korea," noted Chang Ho Jin.

Additionally, he affirmed that upon crossing this "red line," South Korea would unhesitatingly support Ukraine by providing its complete arsenal of lethal weapons.

Following the signing of a strategic partnership agreement between Russia and North Korea, which includes mutual military assistance in the event of aggression, the South Korean government swiftly began considering lifting the ban on arms supplies to Ukraine.

This shift primarily stems from the threat posed by North Korea potentially acquiring advanced missile technologies and weaponry from Russia.

South Korea currently enforces a ban on the transfer of lethal weapons to Ukraine. Furthermore, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol reiterated the ban on transferring arms to Ukraine on May 9, 2024.

Russian government officials reacted negatively to South Korea's statement, asserting that the transfer of weapons would be a "grave mistake" that would worsen relations between the two countries.

Conversely, South Korean representatives are seeking to negotiate to improve relations with Russia and, consequently, ensure a more stable environment on the Korean Peninsula.

Russia and North Korea signed a strategic partnership agreement, which also includes military assistance to each other in the event of aggression.

The agreement was signed during President Putin's visit to Pyongyang, where he met with North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un.

Earlier, South Korean authorities announced their intention to reconsider their policy on supporting Ukraine, potentially allowing the supply of lethal weapons.

