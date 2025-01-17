South Korean Ambassador to UN: North Korean soldiers unaware of deployment to Ukraine Friday, January 17, 2025 8:52:36 PM

South Korean Ambassador Hwang Joon-kook has claimed that North Korean soldiers were unaware they were being sent to participate in the conflict against Ukraine. This insight was shared through a press release from the United Nations.

According to Ambassador Hwang, troops from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea believed they were simply headed for military exercises and not actual warfare in Ukraine. "Two North Korean soldiers indicated that they were unaware of being deployed for the war against Ukraine, instead told they were merely participating in combat simulation drills," Hwang remarked.

The ambassador further noted the continuous denial by both Russia and North Korea regarding the deployment of North Korean troops to Ukraine. "Russia and North Korea continue to refuse acknowledgment of sending North Korean soldiers, falsely claiming their military cooperation conforms fully to international legal obligations," he added.

Previously, reports from January 16 noted the preparation of a new batch of North Korean military personnel for deployment to the Kursk region, amid moral decay and losses. Details of that report can be found.

Military analyst Alexander Kovalenko also offered an explanation for the scarcity of captured North Korean fighters. He stated that surrender is viewed as disgrace in North Korean culture, with the notion ingrained so deeply that suicide becomes a preferable course to avoid dishonor.

