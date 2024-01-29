Southern Operational Command Speaker: Ukrainian forces make progress in Kherson region despite challenges Monday, January 29, 2024 10:30:19 PM

Speaker of the Southern Operational Command Nataliya Gumenyuk, during a briefing, commented on the progress made by Ukrainian forces on the east bank of the Kherson region.

"We can state today that our efforts are yielding results. We have expanded our bridgeheads, but we must realize that the front line is very fluid," underlined Gumenyuk.

She also noted that there are many Russian units on the east bank of the Dnipro River, which are better fortified than the Ukrainian defenders. "They have rear support that can safeguard them, unlike our forces, who have the Dnipro at their backs," she added.

According to Gumenyuk, the Russian forces have resumed their assault activities. "Over the past combat day, the enemy initiated eight assaults, but all were once again unsuccessful. The occupiers were forced to retreat to their positions with personnel losses," Gumenyuk reported.

British intelligence has stated that poor training and coordination of Russian forces in this area are limiting their offensive capabilities.

