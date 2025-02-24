Spain commits €1 billion in military aid to Ukraine by 2025 Monday, February 24, 2025 1:30:45 PM

Spain has announced plans to provide Ukraine with €1 billion in military aid by the end of 2025, according to Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez during the "Support Ukraine" plenary session in Kyiv on Monday, February 24.

"We will continue to supply military equipment and arms, with even greater determination than before. I am prepared to announce a new military aid package for Ukraine worth €1 billion by 2025," Sanchez stated.

Additionally, Sanchez highlighted that Spain and Ukraine will address the needs of the Ukrainian diaspora, with the establishment of a special Ukrainian hub in the province of Alicante.

"We must ensure that Ukraine joins the European Union as soon as possible. Regardless of upcoming challenges, Ukraine's accession to the EU stands as the most crucial victory for the Ukrainian people," the Spanish Prime Minister added.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky held talks with Pedro Sanchez, discussing Ukraine's needs for additional air defense systems

