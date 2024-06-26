Spain sends major military aid package to Ukraine Wednesday, June 26, 2024 10:23:24 PM

Ukraine's Forces have received a sizeable consignment of weaponry from another ally - Spain. The aid package includes what the Ukrainian Defence Forces currently need the most, as reported by Spanish newspaper El Mundo, citing government sources.

Reports indicate that the equipment arrived in Ukraine last week on 21 June. Among the weapons delivered by the Spanish government are missiles for the American Patriot air defence systems. These are critically needed by Ukrainians to intercept Russian missiles. President Volodymyr Zelensky had previously mentioned agreements with Madrid regarding the bolstering of Ukraine's air defence capabilities, though specific details have remained confidential until now.

In addition to the Patriot missiles, the military aid package includes Leopard 2A4 tanks, 155 mm artillery shells, drone jammers, surveillance systems, remote weapon turrets, and more.

This marks the second delivery of weapons from Spain to Ukraine in the current month.

