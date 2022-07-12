Spain to provide to Ukraine 10 Leopard tanks and 20 M113 armored personnel vehicles Tuesday, July 12, 2022 11:30:41 AM

The Spanish Defense Ministry agreed to deliver to Ukraine 10 Leopard 2A4 tanks and 20 M113 armored personnel vehicles, reported the newspaper Infodefensa, citing its own sources.

At the moment, the Spanish Defense Ministry is looking into the possibilities of shipping the tanks and armored vehicles which are not use by the Spanish army and are currently in storage. Prior to this, Spain supplied Ukraine only with ammunition, light weapons, and personal protective equipment.

Infodefensa notes that after the Ukrainian Armed Forces receive these tanks and armored personnel vehicles, their upgrades and repairs will be done at Spanish defense companies and will be paid for by the Ukrainian government.

According to sources, the cost of restoring tanks and armored personnel carriers can be from 5 to 15 million euros and their restoration will last until the end of this year. The cost will depend on the level of modernization that will be chosen and the availability of spare parts.

