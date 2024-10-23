Special Forces Commander Alaudinov: 187 Crimes committed by Russian servicemen in Kursk region Wednesday, October 23, 2024 1:00:46 PM

Russian Special Forces Commander Apti Alaudinov, in an interview with pro-military blogger Maxim Kalashnikov, claimed that the Ministry of Internal Affairs has documented 187 crimes committed by Russian servicemen in the Kursk region, reports the news outlet Agentstvo.

According to Alaudinov, this data was provided by Viktor Kosarev, the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the Kursk region. Among these crimes linked to Russian military personnel are acts of murder and rape, though allegedly none were committed by fighters from the "Akhmat" unit. Alaudinov did not disclose the period over which these crimes were recorded.

Previously, authorities had not officially reported on the number of crimes committed by Russian military personnel in the Kursk region. However, surveillance cameras have repeatedly captured instances of looting by military personnel — at least one of which involved a soldier from the "Akhmat" unit.

