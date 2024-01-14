St. Petersburg governor: after Russian soldiers saw gender-neutral toilets in Ukrainian schools they ‘understood well what they are fighting against’ Sunday, January 14, 2024 11:07:00 PM

St. Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov has claimed that Russian soldiers allegedly saw "gender-neutral toilets" in Ukrainian schools, saying it gave them a clear understanding of "what we are fighting for."

"I visited our guys in the hospital, wished them a happy Old New Year. My heart was warmed by the interaction, where understanding came with half a word. It's easiest to discuss political topics with the soldiers. Those who, with a rifle in hand, have gone through the Ukrainian version of Donbass, they understand well what we are fighting for.

These guys, who've seen toilets in schools where instead of two spaces—one for boys and another for girls, there are three—a third for gender-neutral, they don't need to be told what values we're defending," Beglov said in his Telergam post.

Meanwhile, Russian media recently published news about a school in Bratsk installing transparent plastic doors on their toilets and justified this decision as a means to address "barbaric" behavior from children. The school's director, Ekaterina Vlasova, referred to the students as "little barbarians who appreciate and take care of nothing."

According to Vlasova, the students had broken the regular doors and the transparent ones were an emergency replacement at the end of December due to a lack of alternatives. However, city residents commented that such doors had been installed in the school toilet not in December but much earlier, and for several months many students prefer to use the toilets in the nearby shopping center.

It was reported in September 2023 by the publication "Esli Byt Tochnym" (If to be Precise) that not all Russian schools are equipped with basic amenities. In 2022, one in every ten school buildings in rural Russia lacked central heating, 12% did not have water supply and sewerage. In more than half of the school buildings in the rural parts of Yakutia, Dagestan, Tuva, and the Nenets Autonomous District, there was no water supply or sewerage in 2022. In Tyva, only 15% of rural buildings had central heating.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.