Stalled negotiations: U.S.-Ukraine rare Earth minerals deal faces delays amid controversial terms Saturday, February 22, 2025 10:00:51 AM

Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Goncharenko, from the European Solidarity party, cited his sources, mentioning that the agreement would involve Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha and the U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Goncharenko shared on his Telegram channel that "my sources report that the mineral agreement between Ukraine and the U.S. will be signed by Sybiha and Rubio."

However, Suspilne News reports, referencing its own sources in the President's Office, that the agreement on rare earth minerals is not set to be signed today.

Adding to the conversation, Sky News highlighted insights from a Ukrainian source noting that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is not prepared to sign the current mineral agreement due to several "problematic issues." Sources claim, "the draft projects as they stand don't reflect a partnership in the agreement and only include unilateral obligations for Ukraine."

Reports from The Economist suggest that on February 12, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent delivered a proposal in Kyiv for access to Ukraine's rare earth minerals in exchange for military aid. However, President Zelenskyy delayed signing the document, opting instead for further discussions.

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice Olha Stefanishyna explained that Ukraine has not completely dismissed the U.S. proposal. She emphasized that the document remains under discussion and is expected to be finalized.

On February 21, Suspilne reported that Ukraine and the U.S. continue to negotiate the draft agreement, with certain points still unresolved. A source claimed that the proposed terms for the U.S. guarantee of 50% from mineral sales and other revenue would conflict with Ukrainian laws.

Furthermore, Bloomberg reported that while former U.S. President Donald Trump had expressed intentions to secure around $500 billion worth of rare earth minerals from Ukraine, actual reserves of such magnitude are not found in Ukraine.

