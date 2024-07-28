Staunch Ukrainian defense halts Russian advances at Kurakhove, resulting in heavy losses Sunday, July 28, 2024 1:00:23 PM

Russian troops encountered fierce opposition from the Ukrainian Armed Forces at Kurakhove, losing dozens of military vehicles in the process.

The aftermath of two days of clashes with the 79th Air Assault Brigade of Ukraine resulted in over a hundred Russian casualties, both fatalities and injuries. Experts highlighted the failures of the Russian command to replicate their previous breakthroughs seen at Avdiivka.

For two consecutive days, the Russian army attempted to breach Ukrainian defensive lines east of Kurakhove. The failed assaults led to the loss of dozens of Russian armored vehicles and over a hundred soldiers killed or wounded. Forbes analysts detailed the battle at Kurakhove on July 27.

The Russian military leadership threw significant force into the battle on the first day, deploying 57 armored vehicles and around a dozen motorcycles. Near Kurakhivka, Russian forces faced a well-coordinated defense from the 79th Air Assault Brigade using mines, artillery, and drones.

Failing to penetrate the defenses, Russian troops retreated, leaving behind six destroyed tanks, seven infantry fighting vehicles, and all 12 motorcycles. Ukrainian soldiers counted 40 dead and 37 wounded Russians.

On the next day, July 25, the Russian forces attempted a second assault with 16 armored vehicles. Again met with stout Ukrainian resistance, the troops withdrew, abandoning one destroyed tank and two infantry fighting vehicles. The 79th Brigade reported 23 dead and 29 wounded Russian soldiers.

Ana;ysts noted the battleground dynamics at Kurakhivka had become a trap for the exhausted Russian forces. Unlike the slow advance at Avdiivka, Russians were trying to force an assault on Kurakhivka, the key to capturing the neighboring stronghold at Kurakhove and strengthening control over the Donetsk region.

"It's likely that the Russians will attempt to reach Kurakhivka, giving them a chance to cut off Kurakhove from logistical pathways. However, due to favorable defensive structures and geographical conditions, rapid progress by Russian forces in this area is not expected," reported the Ukrainian analytical group Frontelligence Insight.

Experts further observed that Russian troops face difficulties as they are required to attack multiple sectors simultaneously, diluting their combat power.

Despite several setbacks, Russian command persists in breaking through to Kurakhove, similarly to their strategies at Avdiivka. Experts warn of a potential gradual Russian advance, albeit at a slow pace. Thus, while recent assaults resulted in tragic losses, the next offensive attempt might prove successful.

According to The Washington Post, despite extreme heat, Russian forces are advancing in the Donbas, trying to expand territorial gains and capture Pokrovsk, a crucial logistical hub.

