Strategic bridge destroyed by Ukrainian HIMARS strikes near occupied Melitopol Sunday, January 29, 2023 12:30:29 PM

On the afternoon of January 29, a strategically important bridge was destroyed by the Ukrainian Forces in the temporary occupied territory near the village of Svitlodolynske, in the Melitopol district.

The Russia-installed governor of the Zaporizhzhia region Vladimir Rogov said that the bridge across the Molochna River near the village of Svitlodolynske, was hit by the Ukrainian HIMARS missiles.

According to him, the repair work was being done on the bridge at the time of the strike which led to casualties. A railway line, which the Russians use to bring in their troops, passes near Svitlodolynske.

According to the ex-commander of the US Army in Europe, General Ben Hodges, the main priority for the de-occupation of Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia region, is to prevent Russia from bringing in weapons and troops to Mariupol and Melitopol from Crimea.

Melitopol mayor Ivan Fedorov said earlier that, amid huge losses at the front, the Russians are trying to promote messages about their alleged "successes" in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

