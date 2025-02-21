Strategic rail network repaired and relaunched by Russian forces in occupied territories of Ukraine Friday, February 21, 2025 3:30:51 PM

The Russian troops have revitalized the rail networks across occupied regions, specifically the Ilovaisk—Larino—Karavannaya – Dolya - Yelenovka passage. It augments the functioning line Rostov - Ilovaisk - Granitnoye - Volnovakha - Mariupol, operative since yesterday, announced Petro Andryushchenko, an advisor to the Mariupol City Council.

According to him, just yesterday a train with 88 coal-laden freight cars was observed heading towards Mariupol for subsequent port transport. A significant portion of these tracks is electrified, enabling the use of stolen electric locomotives, previously stored near Mariupol at the Aslanova station.

The forthcoming section, Volnovakha – Ugledar - Rozovka, is already repaired and scheduled to be operational by March. This development would establish a continuous railway link between Rostov-on-Don and Dzhankoy (Crimea), traversing areas such as Mariupol, Volnovakha, Donetsk, and Ugledar in the Donetsk region, including Rozovka, Tokmak, Berdyansk, and Melitopol in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Andryushchenko pointed out that disrupting Russian logistics can be achieved by targeting bridges and viaducts or establishing fire control, making train movements on specific sections impossible, similar to operations conducted by Ukrainian forces between Berdyansk and Tokmak.

On February 20, the Russia installed Mariupol City Council announced the launch of railway service between Rostov and the temporarily occupied Mariupol. The occupiers now intend to extend the railway to Crimea.

One reason for the successes of Russian troops on the Pokrovsk direction is believed to be the smooth railway operations along the Avdiivka – Ocheretine route.

