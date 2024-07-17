Strategic withdrawal: Ukrainian Forces exit Krynky but maintain pressure on Russian troops in Kherson Region Wednesday, July 17, 2024 10:30:31 AM

Ukrainian forces have withdrawn from Krynky, but the bridgehead's strategic significance continues. Thanks to the battles in Krynky, the defense forces compelled Russian forces to station an extensive 120,000-strong army on the left bank of the Dnipro River. If not for these maneuvers, Russian units would have been free to relocate to other front lines, wrote military-political analyst Alexander Kovalenko on his Facebook page.

For nearly a year, Ukrainian forces kept Russian troops pinned on the left bank of the Kherson region. Although they withdrew from the Krynky bridgehead in July, the Russians won't be able to consolidate their position in the abandoned village. Kovalenko further elaborated on the pivotal role Krynky played in the larger framework of eastern combat operations in his Facebook post. He confirmed the exit from Krynky, emphasizing that it occurred much earlier than disclosed, stressing its ongoing strategic significance.

Since infiltrating the left bank of Kherson in November 2023, Ukrainian forces have fortified Donbas positions beyond potential Russian advancements, the analyst asserts.

Kovalenko analyzed past events, outlining how Russian command bolstered forces on the left bank over the last ten months. Initially deploying four units totaling approximately 64,000 troops, this figure surged to 120,000 as of now in the form of the "Dnepr" grouping. The analyst postulated that without Krynky, these troops would have likely assaulted Donbas territories like Pokrovsk, Velyka Novosilka, Kramatorsk, Sloviansk, and Velykyi Burluk, pushing far from current positions.

Despite massive efforts aimed at dislodging Ukrainian forces from Krynky—utilizing infantry, military hardware, and heavy artillery—Russians face only ruins, rendering any consolidation efforts moot. The remnants of Krynky leave no shelter for Russian forces while keeping immediate entry points under Defense Forces’ crosshairs.

In General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' report at 08:00 on July 17, operations in the Prydniprovske direction were noted, hinting at clashes near the Kozachi Laheri settlement, north of Krynky, without specifically addressing Krynky itself.

On July 16, an anonymous Ukrainian officer confirmed the retreat to Liga.net, indicating that destruction in Krynky rendered further defense futile, prompting a shift to nearby islands from where strikes on Russian positions persist. Ukrainian Volunteer Army "South" representative Serhiy Bratchuk, on July 17, reiterated that Ukrainian forces were not ousted but withdrew voluntarily.

A soldier from the 24th Brigade, codenamed “Osman,” stated on his Telegram channel “Sniper Speaks” that the Ukrainian defenders chose to withdraw from Krynky and were not forced out by Russian forces.

“I emphasise, we were not expelled but left voluntarily. This moment was a victory for our

Further undermining Russian forces, partisans destroyed an ammunition depot near Oleshky on July 12, reported by the resistance group "Atesh."

Withdrawals from Krynky by Ukrainian forces, coupled with ongoing strategic skirmishes and partisan actions, illustrate the intricate and dynamic combat landscape on the left bank of the Kherson region, asserting a continued operational edge and disruption of Russian consolidation efforts.

