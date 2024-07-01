Strong preparation protocols: Ukrainian elite units preparing conscripts before frontline deployment Monday, July 1, 2024 12:00:57 PM

According to Vladimir Sobipan, commander of the 79th Independent Air Assault Brigade, many conscripts fear imminent deployment to the frontline post-receipt of their induction notice. He emphasized that this narrative is propagated by Russians and does not reflect reality.

Mobilization is ongoing in Ukraine, with those conscripted undergoing rigorous training before being sent to the front. Commander Sobipan provided these insights in his commentary to TSN.

He explained that brigades are currently sending their best soldiers to train new conscripts. This means that upon receiving their notice, conscripts are first sent for training rather than directly to combat zones.

"Those uninvolved in combat have several fears: that they won't be properly trained, that they'll be immediately dispatched to infantry, and that they'll have to make frontline decisions independently because commanders allegedly neglect them. This is a Russian narrative spread on social media, and some of our citizens believe it. But it’s completely untrue," Sobipan asserted.

As an example, the commander mentioned the 199th Training Center, noting that it conducts tactical training, weapons handling, and more, to ensure that soldiers understand every detail before reaching the frontline.

"Training battalions have been established for mobilization, and we aimed to send the best sergeants and officers from each brigade to train these men. It’s crucial to understand that mobilization means we prepare these people for ourselves. Every battalion and brigade commander understood this, discussed it, and sent some of our best," concluded Vladimir Sobipan.

It was also reported earlier that some men are required to undergo reassessment in July. Ukrainians with disabilities need to update their military registration data. However, this does not apply to those exempt from service or deemed unfit for duty.

