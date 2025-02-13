Sudan and Russia finalize naval base agreement Thursday, February 13, 2025 10:00:18 AM

Sudan's Foreign Minister Ali Yusuf Sharif announced that Sudan and Russia are is in full agreement on establishing a Russian naval base in Sudan.

This statement was made during a joint press conference with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The agreement for constructing the naval facility in Port Sudan was initially signed in 2020, with discussions starting as early as 2017.

The base is intended to host up to four Russian ships and no more than 300 personnel. The agreement faced delays due to the fall of President Omar al-Bashir's regime, which was replaced by military rule. The nation witnessed coups in 2019 and 2021. Additionally, reports from December 2024 indicated Sudan's refusal to host the Russian base.

Bloomberg reported, citing sources within Sudanese intelligence, Russia even offered Sudan an advanced S-400 surface-to-air missile system to seal the deal.

However, Sudan turned down the proposal, fearing backlash from the U.S. and other Western powers. This agreement, which establishes a logistics support center, spans 25 years with the potential for a 10-year extension. It grants Russian military the ability to transport armaments and equipment via Port Sudan, other seaports, and airports. The base in Port Sudan will feature Russian air defense and electronic warfare systems.

Russia is heavily involved in gold mining in Sudan, securing their operations with private military companies, including those associated with Wagner PMC, which began its presence in Sudan and neighboring Central African Republic in 2017.

Lavrov didn't hide Russia's interest in Sudan's mineral resources. During the press conference, he emphasized assisting in the development of the African nation's mineral resource base.

In 2022, journalists discovered that Yevgeny Prigozhin's company, Meroe Gold, paid millions to Sudanese firm Aswar Multi Activities, linked to military intelligence, providing them support in arms supply and documentation for Russian personnel, alongside preferential gold mining rights. These findings were revealed in an OCCRP and Le Monde investigation backed by contracts, documents, and Aswar's internal communications.

Moreover, in January 2024, evidence surfaced of Ukrainian Intelligence Directorate operatives in Sudan. Ukrainian newspaper Kyiv Post published a video allegedly showing Wagner PMC fighters captured in Sudan by Ukrainian intelligence. There were also videos depicting drones attacking Wagner-associated equipment, suspected to be Ukrainian covert operations.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.