Survey reveals half of Ukrainians firmly oppose territorial concessions to Russia Tuesday, March 18, 2025 9:12:51 AM

Despite international pressures, particularly from the US, half of Ukrainians remain firmly against making territorial concessions, even if it means prolonging the conflict, according to a recent poll.

In a phone survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology KIISfrom February 14 to March 4, around 50% of respondents opposed territorial compromise under any circumstances. This survey included 2,029 adults from regions controlled by Ukraine. Interestingly, despite ongoing reports of US pressure, no significant shift in opinions was observed.

According to the data, 39% of Ukrainians might consider concessions to expedite the end of the conflict, while 11% remain undecided. In the western, central, and southern regions, 50-51% strongly reject territorial concessions, compared to about 42% in the east. However, opposition in the east still ranges between 36-40% against losing territory, signaling a convergence of views across Ukraine's regions.

Among those who see Russia's aim as genocide or national destruction, 57-58% oppose ceding any territories. However, among those skeptical of Moscow's territorial ambitions, acceptance for concessions "on the ground" jumps from 28% to 78%.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha reaffirmed that in any peace negotiations, Ukraine will not concede to recognizing Russian-occupied territories as part of Russia. Meanwhile, the President's Commissioner for Sanctions Policy, Vladislav Vlasyuk, mentioned Ukraine's openness to modify sanctions on Russia, emphasizing the need for strategic use of this leverage.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.