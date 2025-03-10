Survey reveals majority of Russians feel unaffected by western sanctions Monday, March 10, 2025 9:32:37 PM

A significant majority of Russians feel that the sanctions have neither hurt them nor their country, according to a survey by Levada Center. An astounding 86% of respondents shared this view, with only 12% acknowledging personal impact due to the sanctions, reports The Moscow Times.

The proportion of people worried about sanctions has hit a record low of 26%, while those not concerned at all or only slightly concerned have grown to a maximum of 72%.

Sanctions appear to have slightly more impact among the poor (15% of those who "barely have enough for food") and Muscovites (16%). Opposition-minded Russians express this concern more frequently: those who believe the nation is on the wrong path (25%), rely on YouTube channels for information (31%), and disapprove of Putin's activities (33%).

Among the affluent (those who can afford durable goods), rural dwellers who are content with Putin and believe the country is moving in the right direction, trust television, and whose financial situation has improved, 87-90% deny any problems due to the sanctions.

In other surveys, more Russians report that their financial situation has worsened over the past year (38%) compared to those who have seen improvements (18%), identifying rising prices as their main issue.

Economists point to inflation as the core cost of the war for citizens. Rising prices hit the poorest the hardest as they dedicate a larger share of their spending to food, which is increasing in price faster than other items. Over the last year (as of March 3), prices have gone up by 10.1%, with food prices alone climbing by 11.7%.

Media outlets highlight that a large portion of Russians fail to understand the link between sanctions and rising prices.

Additionally, there has been an increase in the proportion of Russians supporting nuclear escalation in the war against Ukraine. An alarming 39% view the use of nuclear weapons against the neighboring country as acceptable.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.