In a possible act of sabotage benefiting Russia, German military trucks were reportedly set on fire over the weekend, according to pro-Russian Telegram channels. The trucks were allegedly about to be decommissioned and donated to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

A video posted by the Telegram channel "Crazy about War", shows at least five torched vehicles. Some of these vehicles appear to belong to the German Armed Forces, recognizable by their military license plates and Bundeswehr crosses on their cabs.

The footage shows MAN military trucks, and at least one seems to be part of the Bundeswehr’s telecommunications unit (Fernmeldetruppe), identifiable through standard NATO tactical insignia.

Other pro-Russian channels have circulated photos and videos, hinting that the arson served Russian interests. The channel "Military Informant" refers to the arsonists as "unknown well-wishers," while "Crazy about war" calls them "our people".

German media reports confirm that a fire broke out in Erfurt on Sunday night, damaging German military vehicles. MDR reports the fire occurred at the premises of MAN Trucks & Bus Service GmbH, an official service center for MAN Truck & Bus.

Previously, Germany, along with Poland and the UK, has accused Russian intelligence of recruiting agents for terrorist acts and sabotage through Telegram.

