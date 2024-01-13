Sweden boosts artillery shell production for Ukraine Saturday, January 13, 2024 11:55:00 PM

The Swedish government has entered into an agreement with the Nordic Ammunition Company, Nammo, to expand the production capacity of artillery ammunition in Sweden for supply to Ukraine, according to Sweden's Defence Materiel Administration (FMV).

"This step is crucial for accelerating investments in industry production capacity," said FMV's head of armaments, Jonas Haggren, specifying that the agreement pertains to 155mm artillery shells.

Haggren added that the agreement would also reduce delivery times for ammunition to Ukraine, which "will improve the ability to provide support to Ukraine and ultimately ensure more reliable long-term supplies of artillery ammunition."

This initiative marks the third phase of comprehensive efforts to increase the production of artillery ammunition and to continue supporting Ukraine.

The Nordic Ammunition Company, a Norwegian-Finnish joint venture, specializes in manufacturing ammunition, rocket engines, and space equipment.

Sweden's Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist has stated that Stockholm needs to purchase artillery shells for its own use and to send to Ukraine, requiring increased factory capacity.

The Chief of the Swedish Army, General Micael Bydén, mentioned he awaited political decisions regarding the Gripen fighters. Ukraine could receive them, although the F-16 remains the main aircraft in consideration.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.