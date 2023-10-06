Sweden considers sending Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine Friday, October 6, 2023 11:30:54 AM

The Swedish government has asked the country's Armed Forces to examine the possibility of sending Saab JAS 39 Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine, and to provide a report on the matter by November 6, said Swedish Defence Minister Pål Jonson during a press conference, where he announced a new aid package to the Ukrainian Armed Forces worth 2.2 billion kronor (approximately $200 million).

However, the Minister emphasized that due to internal security reasons, Sweden must become a member of NATO before sending aircraft. "We need to build our support in a way that is long-term and sustainable," said Jonson.

In May 2022, Sweden and Finland submitted applications for NATO membership. Finland joined the alliance on April 4, 2023. Sweden hopes to join NATO by the end of autumn, although its accession is being hindered by Turkey and Hungary.

The 14th aid package from Sweden to Ukraine, mentioned by Jonson, mainly includes ammunition, spare parts for previously transferred systems, as well as vehicles, stretchers, night vision devices, binoculars, and winter equipment for Ukrainian military personnel.

The Saab JAS 39 Gripen is a Swedish fourth-generation multirole fighter aircraft developed by Saab Avionics. It has been in service with the Swedish Air Force since 1997. The aircraft has a maximum speed of approximately 2200 km/h at high altitudes. Its combat radius is 800 km, and it has a payload of 120 rounds. The Gripen can carry air-to-air and air-to-ground missiles.

