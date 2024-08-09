Sweden ends financial aid to Mali over support for Russia amid Ukraine war Friday, August 9, 2024 2:00:25 PM

Mali is increasingly losing allies because of its connections with Moscow. Sweden has decided to end financial aid to the African nation.

Swedish Minister for International Cooperation and Foreign Trade Johan Forssell announced the decision on his X account.

Forssell posted a photo of Mali’s President Assimi Goita shaking hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“You cannot support Russia’s aggressive war against Ukraine and at the same time receive several hundred million krona annually in aid for your development,” the Swedish minister wrote.

He indicated that aid to Mali would be "gradually" phased out starting in 2024.

In July 2024, Tuareg rebels in Mali defeated a significant group of Wagner Group mercenaries who had been supporting local authorities. Around 80 mercenaries were killed. The news of their demise was met with enthusiasm in Ukraine, as these mercenaries had participated in Russia’s aggression against their country.

However, Malian authorities were offended by this reaction. Recently, local officials accused Ukraine of supporting the Tuaregs and announced the severance of diplomatic relations with Kyiv. A similar decision was made by Niger, which is also fighting Tuareg rebels.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.