Sweden grants approval for Ukraine to use Swedish-supplied weapons against targets in Russia Sunday, May 26, 2024 2:44:19 PM

In response to a question from the editorial office of Hallandsposten, Swedish Defence Minister Pal Jonson said that Sweden allows Ukraine to conduct strikes using weapons supplied to it against targets in Russia.

"Ukraine is subjected to an unprovoked and illegal aggressive war by Russia. Under international law, Ukraine has the right to defend itself through military actions directed at the enemy’s territory, provided these actions comply with the laws of war. Sweden supports international law and Ukraine's right to self-defence, " reads the message from Jonson .

At the same time, Sweden has not supplied Ukraine with long-range weapons such as cruise or ballistic missiles, which are typically used for targeting depots and enemy personnel at significant distances.

Earlier, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz remarked that he does not intend to grant Kyiv permission to strike on internationally recognized Russian territory, despite NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg’s call to do so.

