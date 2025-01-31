Sweden's $1.2 billion military aid to Ukraine: 16 CB90 combat boats to enhance naval capabilities Friday, January 31, 2025 4:26:46 PM

In a significant boost to Ukraine's military capabilities, Sweden is set to receive a fleet of 16 high-speed assault boats. These vessels are designed to enable Ukrainian forces to conduct operations on the Dnipro River and to assert control over the Black Sea coastline. Sweden has announced its largest military aid package to Ukraine, valued at $1.2 billion, which includes the delivery of 16 CB90 combat boats. These vessels are expected to enhance Ukraine's riverine and coastal capabilities, which are becoming increasingly critical given the ongoing conflicts along the Dnipro River and the Black Sea region.

The CB90, originally developed by Saab for the Swedish Navy, is a fast military assault craft currently in use by several countries. Known for its exceptional speed and maneuverability, the CB90 can execute sharp turns at high speeds, come to a complete stop within 2.5 boat lengths, and adjust pitch and roll angles while underway. Its lightweight design, shallow draft, and twin waterjets enable speeds of up to 40 knots (74 km/h) in shallow coastal waters, with a range of 300 nautical miles at 20 knots. Its construction allows for rapid deployment, making it a valuable asset for troop delivery and extraction, equipment transport, and fire support in dynamic combat situations.

Additionally, it is equipped with various weapon stations, machine guns, grenade launchers, and modular systems for additional armaments like anti-tank or anti-aircraft systems. Analysts from Army Recognition highlight the CB90 as ideal for operations on the Dnipro and its tributaries, where swift force deployment is crucial amid intense battlefield conditions. These boats will enable Ukraine to intercept Russian convoys, destroy supply points, and deploy special forces for sabotage operations deep in enemy territory.

Beyond the Dnipro, Ukraine continues its fight for control of the Black Sea coast. Having lost a significant portion of its fleet, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have adapted to asymmetric warfare strategies, deploying naval drones, missiles, and commando units. The CB90 boats will complement this arsenal, facilitating rapid strikes, soldier evacuation under fire, and supporting amphibious raids. Thus, Sweden’s decision to supply these boats underscores its support for Ukraine in adapting to modern warfare, where maneuverability is becoming a key advantage.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.