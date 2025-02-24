Sweden supplies Ukraine with advanced TRIDON Mk 2 air defense systems Monday, February 24, 2025 1:00:42 PM

On February 24, Sweden announced a new military aid package for Ukraine, valued at 100 million euros, which includes the cutting-edge TRIDON Mk 2 air and artillery defense systems for the first time. Additionally, Ukraine will receive more RBS 70 short-range missile systems, which are already deployed within its military. Analysts from Defense Express provided more insights on this new Swedish air defense technology.

The TRIDON Mk 2, developed by BAE Systems, was first unveiled at the Eurosatory exhibition in 2024. This advanced modular air defense system is equipped to counter various threats, including unmanned aerial vehicles, aircraft, missiles, and ground targets.

The system's core features a 40-mm Bofors 40 Mk4 automatic cannon, capable of hitting targets up to 12 kilometers away with a firing rate of up to 300 rounds per minute. The system also allows for adjustable firing rates down to 200 rounds per minute, facilitating ammo conservation and adaptability to specific combat tasks.

The cannon employs Bofors 3P ammunition with programmable detonation, significantly enhancing its effectiveness against aerial targets like drones and cruise missiles.

TRIDON Mk 2 is distinguished by its high mobility, as it can be mounted on both BvS 10 tracked vehicles and civilian Volvo trucks. The system's electric drive offers greater flexibility and easier integration with various platforms compared to traditional hydraulic systems.

This makes the TRIDON Mk 2 a powerful and versatile air defense tool, combining high efficiency with low operating costs and wide applicability. The system is capable of addressing multiple threats simultaneously, bridging the gap between costly missile defense solutions and less efficient conventional artillery systems. However, experts have noted that manufacturing one system can take up to 15 months, potentially affecting delivery timelines to Ukraine.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.