Sweden to invest in mass production of Ukrainian long-range missiles and drones following Danish model Friday, November 22, 2024 9:54:00 AM

Sweden has announced plans to finance the production of Ukrainian long-range drones, inspired by a "Danish model," according to Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov. During a working visit to Sweden, Umerov revealed that this agreement was solidified with his counterpart and friend, Swedish Defense Minister Paul Jonson. "This is another step towards strengthening Ukraine's defense capability and showcases the trust our partners have in our military-industrial potential," Umerov stated.

Umerov also highlighted discussions on funding Ukrainian aid for the year 2025, with a particular focus on equipping Ukrainian brigades. "We are finalizing agreements with our Nordic partners," he added, expressing gratitude to Sweden for their support.

Sweden's Defense Minister Pål Jonson confirmed that Sweden is poised to allocate "significant funds" for the mass production of Ukrainian long-range missiles and drones.

According to Jonson, these investments have been made possible by the "Danish model." The aim is to funnel resources directly into the Ukrainian defense industry. "Sweden is ready to cooperate with partners and allies to further develop and increase Ukraine's long-distance capabilities. Ukraine must have the tools to defend itself," Jonson emphasized.

Additionally, Sweden's Defense Minister highlighted that his country has not placed restrictions on Ukraine's use of Swedish weapons, "including using them on Russian territory." He pointed out that Kyiv is clearly exercising its right to self-defense in accordance with international law.

Earlier, Sweden's Minister of Civil Defense, Carl-Oskar Bolin, unveiled a new aid package for Ukraine valued at approximately 9 million euros. The package includes two Swedish coast guard vessels to bolster maritime security and about 40,000 respirator masks for civilian protection.

The Danish government also stated that they would allocate approximately $630 million for investments in Ukraine's defense industry. About $434 million of this will be sourced from the income generated by frozen Russian assets in the EU.

In related developments, Denmark is set to invest 130 million euros in Ukraine's defense industry. This announcement was made recently by Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

Norway has also joined the "Danish model”. Umerov mentioned that Oslo would directly finance Ukrainian-made weapons and equipment.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.