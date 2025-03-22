Sweden to supply Ukraine with advanced AWACS aircraft to enhance F-16 operational capabilities Saturday, March 22, 2025 1:00:38 PM

Sweden has announced plans to provide Ukraine with Saab 340 AEW&C (ASC 890) early warning and control (AWACS) aircraft, which will coincide with the modernization efforts of F-16 fighter jets. According to the Swedish Ministry of Defense, the delivery schedule is contingent upon the readiness of certain F-16 modifications needed for seamless integration with these systems. The ministry confirmed the delivery timeline in a statement to Delfi, emphasizing that the transfer is proceeding as planned, with no current delays noted.

The report highlights that exact delivery dates remain undisclosed for security reasons, but Sweden remains committed to aiding Ukraine. This assistance includes the training of pilots, maintenance crew, and onboard equipment operators for these advanced aerial platforms. Military experts from Mil.in.ua observed that the ASC 890 will significantly boost Ukraine's airspace control capabilities, particularly in the face of intense missile barrages and drone assaults. Moreover, these aircraft are expected to enhance coordination and control of fighters and strengthen radar reconnaissance efforts.

Deploying AWACS within Ukraine poses additional security challenges, with these aircraft likely becoming high-priority targets for Russian forces. However, in May 2024, Swedish Defense Minister Paul Jonsson announced a substantial support package valued at €1.16 billion to fortify Ukraine's air defense, marking Sweden's largest military aid commitment.

While some Western experts highlight the vulnerability of these machines, Defense Express contends that the incorporation of AWACS will enable Ukrainian Air Forces to fully leverage the capabilities of F-16 fighter jets, enhancing operational effectiveness.

