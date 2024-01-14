Swiss Foreign Minister urges inclusion of Russia in Ukraine peace talks Sunday, January 14, 2024 1:00:51 PM

Russia must be involved in the peace negotiations for Ukraine, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said during the fourth meeting of the national security advisors on the Ukrainian Peace Formula on Sunday, January 14, in Davos, according to Neue Zürcher Zeitung.

"Without Russia, there is no solution," the Swiss Foreign Minister stated. "We need to find some way to get Russia on board."

Cassis highlighted that the ten-point Ukrainian Peace Formula serves as the foundation of the peace process. He noted the involvement of 83 countries in developing a common understanding of these points as a success.

The following issues are on the agenda for today's meeting in Davos:

- the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory,

- the restoration of justice,

- ecological safety,

- preventing escalation and the recurrence of war,

- reaffirming the end of the war.

The Davos meeting continues the dialogue from the third session held in Malta, where the first five points of the Peace Formula were examined, specifically: nuclear, food, and energy security, the release of prisoners and deportees, including children, and the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty. Russian representatives were not invited to any of these meetings.

Media reports indicate that a Chinese representative was absent from the national security advisors' meeting on the Ukrainian Peace Formula in Davos.

