Switzerland slams sanctions on Putin, Mishustin and Lavrov Monday, February 28, 2022 11:00:00 AM

Switzerland has imposed financial sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, reports Interfax-Ukraine.

"Switzerland is also introducing the sanctions imposed earlier by the EU against Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. They come into force immediately," President Ignazio Cassis quoted the decision of the Swiss Federal Council.

The Russian financial sector is collapsing under heavy western sanctions. The ruble has fallen sharply against the major currencies. Russians are storming ATMs out of fear of losing their deposits. The Russian Central bank has doubled its interest rate and the shares of Russia’s biggest bank, Sberbank, have fallen by 73%.

Share

Comments

We are aware of the spam upvotes on the web site. The issue is not specific to this website but is affecting the entire Disqus platform. We were informed that Disqus is looking into it. All the fake accounts which are upvoting the comments are being reported and banned from the site. Please consider turning off email notifications on your Disqus profile until this issue is resolved. Please avoid clicking on any links on these fake profiles. Thank you for your patience. UAwire.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.