Syria demands extradition of Assad as preconditions for Russian military base access Saturday, March 22, 2025 11:00:36 AM

New Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa has demanded that the Kremlin extradite former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who sought asylum in Russia. According to Al Arabiya, Sharaa, who assumed power after Assad's regime was toppled in December 2024, is insisting that the former leader be brought before Syrian justice. Assad fled to Russia amidst a swift offensive by rebel forces and remains under Moscow’s protection.

Earlier, on March 20, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a message to Al-Sharaa supporting efforts for the "expeditious stabilization of the situation in Syria to ensure its sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity."

The Kremlin’s press service emphasized Russia's readiness to develop practical cooperation with Syria across all aspects of the bilateral agenda to strengthen the traditionally friendly Russian-Syrian relations.

Russia is striving to retain control over its military bases in Tartus and Khmeimim. The Tartus base provides logistical support in the Mediterranean, while Khmeimim serves as a launch pad for operations in Africa. In a meeting with a Russian official delegation in January, representatives of Syria's new government addressed issues of "compensations," "rectification of past mistakes," and "justice" for the victims of the Assad regime, which Russia had supported.

In February, Syrian Defense Minister Abou Kasra stated that Syria is open to allowing Russia to maintain its air and naval bases in the country, provided that any agreement respects Damascus's interests.

