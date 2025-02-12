Syrian Army blocks Russian convoy transporting air defense missiles to Tartus naval base Wednesday, February 12, 2025 11:00:21 AM

A convoy of approximately 35 Russian military trucks, heavily laden with air defense missiles and other weaponry, was stopped in Syria by the Syrian army. The convoy was en route to the port of Tartus, carrying the military equipment, including the transport-launch containers with S-300 and S-400 anti-aircraft missiles, back to Russia. The convoy was blocked and forced to return to the Khmeimim base in the Latakia countryside, as reported by journalist Mete Sohtaoglu.

In an analysis by Defence Express, it is suggested that this convoy could have transported up to 50 Surface-to-Air Missiles (SAMs), which means these missiles will be temporarily unavailable for use in Russia's conflict in Ukraine.

Observers are puzzled as to why Russian Armed Forces remain in Syria, despite multiple public calls from European and Turkish leaders to evacuate their bases from Syrian territory.

This ongoing presence may indicate a discrepancy between public statements and actual interests. Previously documented instances indicate the transfer of Russian military assets from Syria to another region, Libya, where European and Turkish interests also intersect.

As per Defence Express, "The genuine interest among all these regions seems to be that Russian troops should 'disappear' from Syria, ideally without complicating the situation in Libya. Ideally, if they 'vanished' altogether, it would be even better. However, the current scenario appears different—Russian forces remain present in Syria, and although they haven't dwindled away, the existing strength of the Russian contingent remains a mystery."

Earlier, the new leadership in Syria reportedly demanded that Moscow hand over the former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who fled to Russia after the rebels' victory.

