Syrian rebels advance into Tartus: uncertainty looms over Russia's naval base amid Assad's fall Sunday, December 8, 2024 2:51:20 PM

Russia had planned to maintain its military presence in Tartus until at least 2066, but the collapse of Assad’s regime has changed everything.

The capture of Damascus by rebels and the overthrow of Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad's regime has raised significant questions about Russia's continued military presence on Syrian soil. This involves two key Russian bases: the naval facility in Tartus and the Khmeimim airbase. According to Al Jazeera, armed opposition groups have already entered the port city of Tartus, where the Russian naval base is located.

Russia had originally planned to remain in Tartus until 2066. However, Russian propagandists claim that opposition forces have not yet attacked the Russian military facility. Meanwhile, Russian war bloggers express skepticism over how Moscow could maintain its military presence in Syria under these conditions. Russian media also quoted a statement by Mohammad Ghazi al-Jalali, the Syrian prime minister during Assad's rule, who said that the decision regarding Russia's military presence will be made by the new Syrian authorities. The prime minister stayed in Damascus, intending to coordinate the transition of power, and is advocating for free elections in the country. The original agreement between the Kremlin and Assad’s regime, signed in 2019, had been intended to last at least until 2066.

The Russian Ministry of Defense claims that all Russian bases in Syria are currently in "a state of heightened combat readiness."

Ukraine's Defense Intelligence (GUR) reports that Russia has already begun its withdrawal from Syria. According to intelligence data, Russian forces are withdrawing ships from Tartus and airlifting remaining equipment from Khmeimim.

