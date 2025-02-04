Syrskyi announces transition of Ukrainian Armed Forces to a corps structure Tuesday, February 4, 2025 9:57:38 AM

Ukraine is bolstering its military strategy by redeploying personnel from non-combat units to frontline combat roles and implementing organizational reforms. Notably, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are set to revive army corps structures. This transition began in January when Ukraine increased the number of military units withdrawn for combat capability restoration, and these efforts will continue.

On February 3, Commander-in-Chief of the AFU, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, provided detailed insights into Ukraine’s military plans. "We are adapting to the challenges of the times and working to strengthen the army even under complex conditions. The reform of the organizational structure of the Armed Forces continues," he stated. The AFU is executing measures to transition to a corps structure. "February will be challenging for our troops, but the enemy will also face difficulties," Syrskyi emphasized.

Despite sustaining relentless attacks, the AFU remains vigilant, with efforts concentrated on splitting and strengthening various units, including Ground Forces, Air Assault Forces, Marines, and Unmanned Aerial System Forces by increasing their drone capabilities. Combat units on the front lines are being reinforced with equipment and manpower. Simultaneously, personnel from non-combat roles are being redeployed to active combat zones. "The situation is complex, yet we continue to respond resolutely. We are effectively neutralizing enemy military targets to diminish their offensive potential, destroying enemy forces both within Ukraine and in Russia," the commander-in-chief added.

The adoption of army corps is rooted in the historical context of large-scale armies where combat operations demanded spatial and complex management. The establishment of these corps is crucial for creating formations capable of executing combat missions autonomously on operational directives. Typically, an army corps consists of multiple combat divisions and/or brigades, along with support formations. Although such corps existed in Ukraine's Ground Forces in the '90s, they were dismantled, with some units giving rise to Operational Commands. In recent updates, Syrskyi outlined the AFU's priorities for February.

Furthermore, Ukrainian intelligence reported that Russia has spent over $10 billion on outdated vessels, while its shadow fleet now stands at approximately 1,000 units.

