Syrskyi: over 1.3 million drones deployed to frontlines with local production leading the charge

Olexandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has announced the deployment of over 1.3 million drones to the frontlines in 2024. Speaking at "Ukraine. Year 2025" forum, Syrskyi mentioned that this number is expected to grow in the current year.

Syrskyi noted that Ukrainian drone forces successfully targeted 377 locations inside Russia over the past year, with the capability of striking up to 1,700 kilometers deep into Russian territory. He further elaborated on Ukraine’s efforts to scale up the production of fiber-optic drones, marking a leap in their technological warfare capabilities.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov shared that 96% of the drones supplied were manufactured domestically, signaling a robust local production line.

"Our mission is to lead this technological war, responding to challenges and implementing cutting-edge solutions," Syrskyi stated.

Earlier, Syrskyi had announced measures to transition the Ukrainian army to a corps structure. He reiterated the focus on targeting military installations within Russia and ongoing operations in the Kursk region.

