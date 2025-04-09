Syrskyi reveals details of Ukrainian offensive in Kursk region Wednesday, April 9, 2025 12:00:10 PM

A select group of individuals was privy to the Ukrainian Defense Forces' operation in the Kursk region from its inception, with only four people in the loop and later extending to commanders just two weeks before action. This operation demanded meticulous preparation, particularly in terms of personnel training, as crossing the state border posed a moral challenge for many, said General-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, in an interview with LB.ua.

Speaking before the operation, Syrskyi conducted a series of visits to survey all units involved, meticulously explaining the strategy and necessity to advance into the region despite queries regarding the legality of crossing the border.

"Remember, last summer, our situation reached a critical point as the enemy launched its offensive, initially targeting Kharkiv. However, we foiled their plans by deploying unexpected reserves. We managed to bring seven brigades for rotation, and when it was clear the enemy would proceed toward Kharkiv, we utilized all our resources," Syrskyi detailed.

According to Syrskyi, the Russians had plans for a strategic offensive following the combat readiness of the 44th Army Corps, which numbered between 140,000 and 160,000 troops, preparing for dual offensives in Kharkiv and Sumy directions.

Preempting Russian advancements, Ukraine strategically deployed its forces before the 44th Corps had completed its preparations. This unanticipated maneuver compelled Russian command to proceed with the resources at hand.

Ukrainian estimates placed Russian forces at approximately 46,000 near Belgorod and 23,000 to 26,000 in the Sumy direction.

"From there, the situation turned — their actions largely faltered, bogging down in Vovchansk. They advanced 9 kilometers towards Lyptsi near Kharkiv but were pushed back by 2 kilometers, effectively stabilizing the line," Syrskyi recounted.

Subsequently, adversaries regrouped, finalizing their 44th Corps preparation, launching an offensive mid-June targeting Chasiv Yar, Toretsk, New York, Pokrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kupyansk as well as Lyman fronts.

"The situation was dire, necessitating an action that would significantly weaken enemy aggression. Thus, the idea of a counter-offensive was born, striking where the enemy least expected and was most vulnerable," explained the Ukrainian general.

The Ukrainian command capitalized on the Russian army’s redeployment from the Sumy border to the Kharkiv direction, exposing their defenses.

By reinforcing five brigades replacing Airborne Forces in the Toretsk direction and at Chasiv Yar, Ukraine swiftly organized and launched its surprise offensive into Kursk on August 6.

"The key was maintaining utmost secrecy. Initially, only four knew, and gradually commanders were briefed two weeks prior to the offensive. Such a complex operation required detailed preparation. The moral barrier of crossing an international border was significant for many," the Ukrainian general emphasized.

Syrskyi highlighted pre-offensive visits to meet soldiers, delineating Ukraine's objectives amid commanders' queries over legality.

Earlier, Oleksandr Syrskyi conveyed plans to liberate Bakhmut and Soledar, though insufficient forces thwarted this goal.

Syrskyi also noted Russian forces already initiating offensive moves in Sumy and Kharkiv areas, a development previously cautioned by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

